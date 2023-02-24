Home Highlights (UK Only) Gunners go FIVE points clear! | Leicester City 0-1 Arsenal | EPL Highlights

Gunners go FIVE points clear! | Leicester City 0-1 Arsenal | EPL Highlights

Gunners go FIVE points clear! | Leicester City 0-1 Arsenal | EPL Highlights
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Watkins & Buendia goals SINK Everton into relegation zone 👊 | Everton 0-2 Aston Villa | Highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2223
Arsenal go FIVE points clear at the top of the Premier League table after beating Leicester City 1-0 at the King Power stadium.

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
Leicester City v Arsenal

Leicester City v Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 25 Febuary 2023

Next Video
Watkins & Buendia goals SINK Everton into relegation zone 👊 | Everton 0-2 Aston Villa | Highlights

Watkins & Buendia goals SINK Everton into relegation zone 👊 | Everton 0-2 Aston Villa | Highlights

Related videos

Top