Guardiola wins Barclays Manager of the Month award
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Gundogan named Premier League February Player of the Month
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
43 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Guardiola wins Barclays Manager of the Month award
Guardiola wins Barclays Manager of the Month award
Man City manager claims prize for ninth time after six-match winning run in February