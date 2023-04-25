Home Pre-match GUARDIOLA HOPING TO PUT ‘DESTINY IN OUR HANDS’ | Press Conference | Arsenal (H)

Pep Guardiola believes that three points against Arsenal this week would ‘put destiny in our hands’.
City are five points behind Arsenal heading into Wednesday’s big game but we also have two games in hand.

Victory at the Etihad would close the gap to two points and the boss thinks this would tip the balance in our favour heading into the remaining seven matches of the 2022/23 campaign.

