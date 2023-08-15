GUARDIOLA GIVES UPDATE ON DE BRUYNE, RODRI AND AKANJI PREVIEW THE SUPER CUP! | Man City v Sevilla

Pep Guardiola says Kevin De Bruyne could be set for surgery on his hamstring with the influential midfielder facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

It was a great start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign as City saw off Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor but the only downside was the sight of De Bruyne being forced off midway through the first half.

The City boss, speaking in his UEFA Super Cup press conference, revealed that a decision will be taken ‘in the next days’ on whether the Belgian midfielder will need surgery to repair the problem.

