Wayne Rooney relives football’s fiercest grudge matches just in time for Liverpool v Everton and Arsenal v Man City. From feeling sick before Merseyside derbies to locking Coleen out the house for hanging Liverpool flags up. He opens up to Kelly Somers and Kae Kurd on Pizzagate, smashing into opponents, and why his friendship with Steven Gerrard stopped at kick-off.

Grudge Matches: Merseyside Derby, Steven Gerrard & Pizzagate | The Wayne Rooney Show | Ep 11