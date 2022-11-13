Home Leagues Bundesliga Grifo with a Hattrick! | SC Freiburg – Union Berlin 4-1 | All Goals | Matchday 15 – Bundesliga 22/23

#SCFFCU | Short Highlights from Matchday 15!
Watch all goals from the Bundesliga match between SC Freiburg and Union Berlin from Matchday 15 of 2022/23 season!

Goals: 1-0 Grifo (4. Pen.), 2-0 Grifo (6.), 3-0 Grifo (20. Pen.), 4-0 Gregoritsch (45.), 4-1 Michel (84. Pen.)

We’ve seen another Matchday full of unmissable Bundesliga drama. Don’t miss any highlights from Germany’s football league! The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to videos about the greatest goals, best moments and anything else you should know about. Make sure to subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to find out more about the fixtures, analysis and news about your favourite team!

