Home Leagues Bundesliga Grifo Scores Twice! | FC Schalke 04 – SC Freiburg 0-2 | All Goals | Matchday 12 – Bundesliga 2022/23

#S04SCF | Short Highlights from Matchday 12!
► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

Watch all goals from the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and SC Freiburg from Matchday 12 of 2022/23 season!

Goals: 0-1 Grifo (45.+1), 0-2 Grifo (61. Pen.)

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/All_Broadcaster

► Join the conversation in the Bundesliga Community Tab:
https://www.youtube.com/bundesliga/community

We’ve seen another Matchday full of unmissable Bundesliga drama. Don’t miss any highlights from Germany’s football league! The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to videos about the greatest goals, best moments and anything else you should know about. Make sure to subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to find out more about the fixtures, analysis and news about your favourite team!

