Granada CF v Manchester United Pre-Match Press Conference | UEFA Europa League
Granada CF v Manchester United Pre-Match Press Conference | UEFA Europa League

Hear from United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and defender Victor Lindelöf ahead of the Reds’ trip to face Granada CF in the UEFA Europa League on Thusrday.

