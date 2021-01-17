Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Graeme Souness previews Liverpool vs Man Utd – Pitch to Post Preview podcast
Graeme Souness previews Liverpool vs Man Utd – Pitch to Post Preview podcast
Graeme Souness insists Liverpool will be nervous going into a game against Manchester United for the first time in years, but should edge it.

Speaking on the Sky Sports’ Pitch to Post Preview podcast, Souness provided an in-depth preview for the Super Sunday clash, which could see United stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points.

