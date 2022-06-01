GRACIAS, GARETH BALE | Real Madrid legend

Gracias, Gareth Bale. Gareth Bale bids farewell to Real Madrid after nine successful seasons in the Spanish season. The Wales forward joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2013. Bale won 19 pieces of silverware, including five Champions League titles, three LaLiga titles and one Copa del Rey. Relive some of the Welshman’s finest moments in a Real Madrid shirt.

