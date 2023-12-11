GOL SERIE A | Round 15 | Goal Collection | Serie A 2023/24

All the goals from Round 15 | Serie A 2023/24

0:00 Goal Collection Round 15

0:06 Federico Gatti, Juventus-Napoli 1-0

0:26 Mattia Zaccagni, Verona-Lazio 0-1

0:53 Thomas Henry, Verona-Lazio 1-1

1:22 Ademola Lookman, Atalanta-Milan 1-0

1:44 Olivier Giroud, Atalanta-Milan 1-1

2:02 Ademola Lookman, Atalanta-Milan 2-1

2:24 Luka Jovic, Atalanta-Milan 2-2

2:47 Luis Muriel, Atalanta-Milan 3-2

3:06 Hakan Calhanoglu, Inter-Udinese 1-0

3:18 Federico Dimarco, Inter-Udinese 2-0

3:40 Marcus Thuram, Inter-Udinese 3-0

4:03 Lautaro Martinez, Inter-Udinese 4-0

4:27 Dany Mota, Monza-Genoa 1-0

4:51 Joshua Zirkzee, Salernitana-Bologna 0-1

5:16 Joshua Zirkzee, Salernitana-Bologna 0-2

5:43 Nwankwo Simy, Salernitana-Bologna 1-2

6:08 Romelu Lukaku, Roma-Fiorentina 1-0

6:30 Lucas Martinez Quarta, Roma-Fiorentina 1-1

6:54 Lameck Banda, Empoli-Lecce 0-1

7:23 Hamza Rafia (OG), Empoli-Lecce 1-1

7:49 Martin Erlic, Cagliari-Sassuolo 0-1

8:09 Gianluca Lapadula, Cagliari-Sassuolo 1-1

8:37 Leonardo Pavoletti, Cagliari-Sassuolo 2-1

