Home Leagues Premier League Liverpool Goal of the Month! | All 28 Liverpool Goals From August
Goal of the Month! | All 28 Liverpool Goals From August
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

GARNACHO & BUONANOTTE train ahead of Brentford 🤩 | Chelsea Training | CFC 25/26

Cancel
Liverpool

Goal of the Month! | All 28 Liverpool Goals From August

- LUD:

Presented by EA Sports, watch every goal scored across the Reds’ men’s senior team, Under 21s, Under 18s and Liverpool FC Women across August, and see what you voted as your top 5. Including late strikes from Rio Ngumoha, a halfway line strike and a great start for Hugo Ekitike.

🔴 Get closer the champions with All Red Video – Full details can be found at video.liverpoolfc.com – All Red Video is available for new members with the first month free and the option to cancel at any time. Ts & Cs apply
🔔 SUBSCRIBE for free, so you never miss a video or live stream! https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC
📺 Watch even more from the Reds with a YouTube Channel Membership, including LFC emojis, extra uploads and LIVE academy games: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join
🛍️ Shop LFC – Get your replica kits and much more! https://lfc.tv/3YTiEyj
Liverpool FC – YouTube

❗️Subtitles proving difficult to follow? You can edit the settings in order to make them as readable and personalised as possible. Just select subtitles from the settings menu, then options, where you can modify the font, size, colour, background and much more.

00:00-06:36 – August’s Goal of the Month Contenders
06:36-08:01 – The Top 5 Result

Previous Video
People have an opinion of me and I cant change that – Bruno Fernandes | The Football Interview

People have an opinion of me and I cant change that – Bruno Fernandes | The Football Interview

Next Video
GARNACHO & BUONANOTTE train ahead of Brentford 🤩 | Chelsea Training | CFC 25/26

GARNACHO & BUONANOTTE train ahead of Brentford 🤩 | Chelsea Training | CFC 25/26

Top