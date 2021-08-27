Getting ready for Round 3! | Preview – Round 3 | Serie A 2021/22

Let the third round begin! | Serie A 2021/22

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.

Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/2OM2Eax

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.

Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/2OM2Eax

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it