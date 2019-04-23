Getafe vs Real Madrid Full Match – La Liga | 25 April 2019

Getafe vs Real Madrid Full Match Replay of La Liga

Action from LaLiga as Real Madrid make the short trip to the south of the Spanish capital to play Getafe. It’s been a difficult season for the European Champions, who are building for next season under Zinedine Zidane, their third coach of the season, but for their hosts, a first-ever taste of Champions League football remains a real aim. Commentary is from Seb Hutchinson and Terry Gibson.