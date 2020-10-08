Home Friendly match Germany v Turkey Highlights – International Friendlies | 7 October 2020
Germany v Turkey Highlights – International Friendlies | 7 October 2020
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

France v Ukraine Highlights – International Friendlies | 7 October 2020

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
133 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Germany v Turkey Highlights – International Friendlies | 7 October 2020

Highlights from the International Friendly match between Germany and Turkey at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany

Previous Video
friendly-match

Netherlands v Mexico Highlights – International Friendlies | 7 October 2020

Next Video
friendly-match

France v Ukraine Highlights – International Friendlies | 7 October 2020

Related videos

Top