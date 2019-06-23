German Grand Prix Race – Formula 1 | 28 July 2019

Formula 1

Steve Jones presents action from the 11th round of the season at the Hockenheimring, where Lewis Hamilton was victorious last year. The Mercedes driver started the race back in 14th place, but was able to claim victory in dramatic circumstances after race and championship leader Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari crashed out in heavy rain with 16 laps remaining, giving Hamilton a lead in the standings that he never relinquished. With analysis from David Coulthard and Billy Monger.

