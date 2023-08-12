Gerard Pique – What Happened At Man United | Scholes Or Xavi? | Relationships With Sir Alex & Pep

Who does Gerrard Pique think is better out of Ronaldo and Messi after playing with both at Manchester United and Barcelona? Paul Scholes or Xavi? How would Pique defend against a generational talent like Erling Haaland? We also discuss the difference between Vidic and Rio’s times with Pique when he joined at United, and the difference between Sir Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola’s coaching and management styles. Today on the FIVE channel, Rio interviews Pique about his footballing career, rising from a young Manchester United Centre Back to a Barcelona legend. Stay tuned to hear which attacker gave Pique the hardest time in his career! For more top tier content & interviews, please remember to like, share, subscribe & hit the notification bell to stay up to date with our content!

0:00; – Rio meets Pique

0:04; – How has Pique been spending him retirement?

0:40; – What is Pique’s ‘Kings League’ all about?

1:37; – How difficult was it for Pique to retire from football?

2:16; – What are Pique’s hopes for Barcelona this season?

3:36; – What are Pique’s memories of Manchester United?

4:50; – What was Pique’s relationship like with Sir Alex?

5:26; – Was Barcelona’s golden era evident from day 1?

7:19; – How good was Sergio Busquets?

8:26; – The only game where Rio felt embarrassed

9:18; – Barcelona’s 2009-2012 team or their 2012-2015 treble team?

10:04; – Pep Guardiola or Sir Alex Ferguson?

10:38; – Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?

12:09; – Xavi or Paul Scholes?

13:06; – How would Pique defend against Erling Haaland?

14:34; – Toughest striker Pique has EVER played against

15:38; – Outro

