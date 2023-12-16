Genoa vs Juventus Full Match – Serie A | 15 December 2023 IntroSource 2Source 3Next page Previous Video EVERY MOHAMED SALAH PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL Next Video Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 15 December 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 15 December 2023 268 icon Watch LaterAdded 03:24 GENOA-JUVENTUS 1-1 | HIGHLIGHTS | Chiesa Goal Not Enough for Juve | Serie A 2023/24 209.5K icon Watch LaterAdded 05:15 Inter take on Lazio to keep top of league table | Promo | Round 16 | Serie A 2023/24 2.8K icon Watch LaterAdded Brighton & Hove Albion vs Marseille Full Match – UEFA Europa League | 14 December 2023 523 icon Watch LaterAdded Union St. Gilloise vs Liverpool Full Match – UEFA Europa League | 14 December 2023 538 icon Watch LaterAdded Antwerp vs Barcelona Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 13 December 2023 612