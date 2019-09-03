Home Leagues Serie A Genoa v Milan Highlights – Serie A | 6 October 2019

Genoa v Milan Highlights – Serie A | 6 October 2019

Milan got all 3 points and ended their losing strike! | Serie A

Previous Video
motd2

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 6 October 2019

Next Video
serie a

Fiorentina v Udinese Highlights – Serie A | 6 October 2019

Related videos

Top