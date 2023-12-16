Home Highlights GENOA-JUVENTUS 1-1 | HIGHLIGHTS | Chiesa Goal Not Enough for Juve | Serie A 2023/24

Juventus missed the chance to go top of the table, as a first-half penalty from Federico Chiesa was not enough to bag the three points after an early second-half equaliser from Albert Gudmundsson levelled the match | Serie A 2023/24

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

