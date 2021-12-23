Home Review Show Highlights Genoa 0-0 Atalanta | A goalless draw at Marassi | Serie A 2021/22

Genoa 0-0 Atalanta | A goalless draw at Marassi | Serie A 2021/22

Genoa 0-0 Atalanta | A goalless draw at Marassi | Serie A 2021/22
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Empoli 2-4 Milan | Kessie steals the show at the Castellani | Serie A 2021/22

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Free-scoring Atalanta fail to deliver the goods as Shevchenko’s Genoa secure only their second point under the new coach’s spell | Serie A 2021/22

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
Motherwell 2-0 St Johnstone | Steelmen Move Up to Fourth | cinch Premiership

Motherwell 2-0 St Johnstone | Steelmen Move Up to Fourth | cinch Premiership

Next Video
Empoli 2-4 Milan | Kessie steals the show at the Castellani | Serie A 2021/22

Empoli 2-4 Milan | Kessie steals the show at the Castellani | Serie A 2021/22

Related videos

Top