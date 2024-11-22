Gary Neville meets Ruben Amorim

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

Ruben Amorim sat down with Gary Neville to talk all things Manchester United, as the former Sporting boss edges closer to his first game in charge of the Red Devils.

00:00- What’s Ruben Amorim’s first impressions of Man United?

01:25 – Why does Ruben believe he will succeed at Manchester United?

03:20 – What does Ruben want to change from previous managers?

04:40 – How will Ruben implement his style successfully?

08:14 – What are Ruben’s non-negotiables?

13:00 – When did Ruben first hear about Man United job?

15:55 – What does Ruben expect from those above him?

17:36 – How Ruben’s Man Utd starting lineup will look

20:50 – What is Ruben’s aim this season?

21:50 – Ruben explains why he loves Roy Keane

