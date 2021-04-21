Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher react to latest ESL news
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Bayern München vs Bayer Leverkusen Full Match – Bundesliga | 20 April 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
39 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher react to latest ESL news
Gary Neville, Jamie Carrager, Graeme Souness and Glen Johnson go in depth on the withdrawal of Manchester City from the proposed European Super League, the impact on the club owners of the remaining teams, possible sanctions against the teams still planning to take part and Ed Woodward announcing his resignation from his role at Manchester United.
This video was recorded shortly before news broke of Spurs, Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool leaving the proposed league.