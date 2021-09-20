Martin Tyler is joined by Gary Neville to discuss the fallout from Chelsea’s convincing 3-0 win at Tottenham, including Harry Kane’s current form, Chelsea’s title credentials, and with news that Jimmy Greaves has passed away Gary and Martin share their memories of the legendary striker.
Gary Neville critiques Harry Kanes poor form and discusses his future | The Gary Neville Podcast
Gary Neville critiques Harry Kanes poor form and discusses his future | The Gary Neville Podcast
Loading advertisement...
Up next
EFL On Quest – 19 September 2021
Turn Off Light
Auto Next