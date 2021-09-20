Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Gary Neville critiques Harry Kanes poor form and discusses his future | The Gary Neville Podcast

Martin Tyler is joined by Gary Neville to discuss the fallout from Chelsea’s convincing 3-0 win at Tottenham, including Harry Kane’s current form, Chelsea’s title credentials, and with news that Jimmy Greaves has passed away Gary and Martin share their memories of the legendary striker.

