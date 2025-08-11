Gary, Alan & Micah Predict the 25/26 Premier League Season!

Who will be top four? Who’s heading for the drop? Which teams will surprise and which will disappoint? In this special episode, Gary, Alan, and Micah look ahead to the new Premier League Season. They evaluate every one of the twenty Premier League clubs, predicting where they will finish.

Join THE PLAYERS LOUNGE, the official fantasy football club of The Rest Is Football. It’s time to take on Gary, Alan and Micah for monthly prizes As a member, you’ll get access to exclusive tips from Fantasy Football Hub including AI-powered team ratings, transfer tips, and expert team reveals to help you climb the table.

Join THE PLAYERS LOUNGE here: therestisfootball.com

For more Goalhanger Podcasts, head to www.goalhanger.com

————————————————————————————————————————

✅ Subscribe Here: https://www.youtube.com/@therestisfootball?sub_confirmation=1

————————————————————————————————————————

🎙️ Listen To The Podcast: https://linktr.ee/therestisfootball

————————————————————————————————————————

🗞️ Sign Up To The Newsletter Here: https://mailchi.mp/therestisfootball/trif

————————————————————————————————————————

📱 Follow Us On Socials:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheRestIsFootball

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therestisfootball/

Snapchat: https://story.snapchat.com/p/8c729650-9d54-407d-8c62-c658546eee44

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@restisfootball

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RestIsFootball

————————————————————————————————————————

00:00 – Intro

01:06 – Bournemouth

02:30 – Arsenal

05:21 – Aston Villa

06:55 – Brentford

08:53 – Brighton

10:25 – Burnley

13:09 – Chelsea

15:37 – Crystal Palace

18:08 – Everton

20:30 – Fulham

22:35 – Leeds

25:35 – Liverpool

28:08 – Man City

30:30 – Man United

34:30 – Newcastle

36:44 – Forest

37:50 – Sunderland

39:55 – Spurs

41:30 – West Ham

42:55 – Wolves