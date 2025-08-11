Gary, Alan & Micah Predict the 25/26 Premier League Season!
Who will be top four? Who’s heading for the drop? Which teams will surprise and which will disappoint? In this special episode, Gary, Alan, and Micah look ahead to the new Premier League Season. They evaluate every one of the twenty Premier League clubs, predicting where they will finish.
Join THE PLAYERS LOUNGE, the official fantasy football club of The Rest Is Football. It’s time to take on Gary, Alan and Micah for monthly prizes As a member, you’ll get access to exclusive tips from Fantasy Football Hub including AI-powered team ratings, transfer tips, and expert team reveals to help you climb the table.
Join THE PLAYERS LOUNGE here: therestisfootball.com
For more Goalhanger Podcasts, head to www.goalhanger.com
00:00 – Intro
01:06 – Bournemouth
02:30 – Arsenal
05:21 – Aston Villa
06:55 – Brentford
08:53 – Brighton
10:25 – Burnley
13:09 – Chelsea
15:37 – Crystal Palace
18:08 – Everton
20:30 – Fulham
22:35 – Leeds
25:35 – Liverpool
28:08 – Man City
30:30 – Man United
34:30 – Newcastle
36:44 – Forest
37:50 – Sunderland
39:55 – Spurs
41:30 – West Ham
42:55 – Wolves