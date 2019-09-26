Home Leagues La Liga Gareth Bale talks honestly about his Real Madrid situation
Gareth Bale talks honestly about his Real Madrid situation
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Manchester United sign Donny van de Beek on a five-year deal | The Transfer Show

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
6 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Gareth Bale talks honestly about his Real Madrid situation

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Wales international Gareth Bale talks honestly about his difficult Real Madrid situation where his lack of game time means he looks forward to the international break where he can play somewhere he feels ‘appreciated’

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
skysports-transfer-talk-sky-sports-news_4883736

Manchester United sign Donny van de Beek on a five-year deal | The Transfer Show

Related videos

Top