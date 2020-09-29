Home TV Show News and Interviews Gareth Bale – Exclusive Interview
Gareth Bale – Exclusive Interview
Frank Lampard pre-match press conference | Tottenham v Chelsea

Gareth Bale – Exclusive Interview

Gareth Bale sits down with Geoff Shreeves to discuss his return to Tottenham, why he was unhappy at Real Madrid and his favourite moments from his original time at Spurs.

