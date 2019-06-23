Gareth Bale appears to be on the verge of a Real Madrid exit after Zinedine Zidane revealed transfer talks are under way with an unnamed club – comments which prompted the player’s agent Jonathan Barnett to call the Frenchman a “disgrace”.

The 30-year-old looks set to leave the Bernabeu six years after arriving from Tottenham in a then world-record £85million deal.

Zidane confirmed Bale was left out of Real’s squad to face Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup in Houston on Saturday because “the club is working on his departure”.