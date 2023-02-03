Home TV Show News and Interviews Gabriel Martinelli signs new contract with Arsenal until 2027

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new contract with the club until 2027.

The 21-year-old’s previous deal was set to expire at the end of next season, but in a big boost for Mikel Arteta’s side he has agreed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with the option for an additional year.

On Martinelli’s new deal, manager Arteta added: “We’re delighted Gabi has signed a new long-term contract. Our supporters see his quality and energy every single time he puts on the shirt and he’s the same every day in training, with his hard work and positive values.

