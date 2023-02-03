Gabriel Martinelli signs new contract with Arsenal until 2027

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new contract with the club until 2027.

The 21-year-old’s previous deal was set to expire at the end of next season, but in a big boost for Mikel Arteta’s side he has agreed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with the option for an additional year.

On Martinelli’s new deal, manager Arteta added: “We’re delighted Gabi has signed a new long-term contract. Our supporters see his quality and energy every single time he puts on the shirt and he’s the same every day in training, with his hard work and positive values.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #DeadlineDay

► For the latest transfer news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/TransferCentre

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage