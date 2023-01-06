Home Leagues Premier League - EPL FULL REACTION to Chelsea vs. Manchester City! Plus Artetas antics & Man United preview! 😳 | ESPN FC

Join ESPN FC’s Kay Murray, Janusz Michallik, Luis Miguel Echegaray and Rob Dawson to recap all the happenings from Chelsea vs. Manchester City in their Premier League clash. Plus, the quartet preview Manchester United vs. Everton, talk Mikel Arteta’s touchline antics and much more.
