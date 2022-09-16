Full interview: Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein on his time with the club

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Former Arsenal co-owner and vice-chairman David Dein believes Arsene Wenger should’ve stayed at the club in a different capacity when his managerial career came to an end.

He also spoke about his new book ‘Calling The Shots’, whether he still keeps in contact with Arsene Wenger and his thoughts on the proposed Premier League ‘All-Star’ game.

00:00 – Introduction

00:25 – Dein on ‘Calling the Shots’

02:18 – What was the highlight of his time at Arsenal?

03:20 – Dein on the Invincibles

04:25 – Dein on leaving Arsenal

05:32 – Dein on still following the club

06:28 – Thoughts on Mikel Arteta

07:45 – Still keep in contact with Arsene Wenger?

09:13 – Was there a signing they wanted but never got?

10:00 – Strangest award the club has won

11:20 – Trip to Buckingham Palace

13:15 – Thoughts on Wenger not returning to Arsenal for a visit

14:08 – Thoughts on a Premier League All-Star game

