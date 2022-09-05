Full Champions League Media Conference: Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti (05/09/22)

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks to the press at Celtic Park.

#CelticRealMadrid | #UCL

—

🍀Subscribe today to the official YouTube of the world’s first Quadruple Treble winners, Celtic Football Club: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=celticfc

📽️ Plus, you can watch exclusive player and manager interviews, full-match replays and go behind the scenes of Celtic FC ONLY on Celtic TV. Subscribe today!

https://www.celticfc.tv/

Connect with Celtic Football Club ⤵️

Website: http://www.celticfc.com/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CelticFC/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/CelticFC/

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/CelticFC/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@celticfc

GIPHY: https://giphy.com/celticfc

Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/celticfc/