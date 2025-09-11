Home Leagues Premier League Fulham FC Fulham’s GOAL OF THE MONTH | AUGUST
Have a watch of our shortlist of 11 excellent goals before choosing your favourite from the month of August, vote on our website: https://www.fulhamfc.com/news/2025/september/03/goal-of-the-month-vote-august/

