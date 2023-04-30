Full Match ReplayPremier League - EPL Fulham v Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 1 May 2023 Fulham v Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 1 May 2023 IntroPre-match1st half2nd halfPost matchSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Post AFC Bournemouth v Leeds United Full Match – Premier League | 1 May 2023 Next Post Bayern Munich Hertha BSC Full Match – Bundesliga | 1 May 2023 RELATED POSTS icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester United v Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 1 May 2023 690 icon Watch LaterAdded Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 1 May 2023 1.6K icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 29 April 2023 2.4K icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Football Focus – 29 April 2023 681 icon Watch LaterAdded 23:46 What I Wore: Dimitar Berbatov | Playing With Ronaldo & Rooney, Idolising Alan Shearer, Facing Zidane 75.2K icon Watch LaterAdded The Big Interview: David Moyes 409