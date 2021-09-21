Home Cup Games Carabao Cup Fulham v Leeds Highlights – Carabao Cup | 21 September 2021

Fulham v Leeds Highlights – Carabao Cup | 21 September 2021

Highlights from our Carabao Cup Third Round win over Fulham on penalties at Craven Cottage. After an even 90 minutes, we progressed as Illan Meslier produced a vital save in the penalty shootout.

