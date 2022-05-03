Home Leagues Championship Fulham 7-0 Luton | EFL Championship Highlights | Fulham Are Champions! 🏆

Fulham 7-0 Luton | EFL Championship Highlights | Fulham Are Champions! 🏆
Fulham were crowned Champions of the Championship after demolishing Luton on Monday evening.

Enjoy match highlights, player reactions, training and behind-the-scenes content to get closer to the likes of Aleksandar Mitrović, Tom Cairney, Joe Bryan, Kenny Tete, Antonee Robinson, Harry Wilson and many more.

