Home Review Show Highlights Fulham 2-1 Brighton | Premier League Highlights | Back To Winning Ways Under The Lights

Fulham 2-1 Brighton | Premier League Highlights | Back To Winning Ways Under The Lights

Fulham 2-1 Brighton | Premier League Highlights | Back To Winning Ways Under The Lights
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

LEEDS UNITED 1-1 EVERTON | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Watch the key moments from under the lights as Fulham hosted Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

Enjoy match highlights, player interviews, training and behind-the-scenes content to get closer to the likes of Aleksandar Mitrović, Andreas Pereira, João Palhinha, Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson & many more!

Never miss an upload – subscribe to London’s oldest professional football club now. ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2VL…

Follow us! 👇🏼
Facebook: http://ow.ly/1lGs30rhHUk
Twitter: http://ow.ly/dJIA30rhHUN
Instagram: http://ow.ly/fowC30rhHV2
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fulhamfc?y

#Fulham #FFC

Previous Video
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea | Premier League Highlights

Southampton 2-1 Chelsea | Premier League Highlights

Next Video
LEEDS UNITED 1-1 EVERTON | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

LEEDS UNITED 1-1 EVERTON | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

Related videos

Top