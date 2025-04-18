Home Cup Games Europa League Frankfurt v Tottenham Full Match Replay | 17 April 2025
Frankfurt v Tottenham Full Match Replay | 17 April 2025
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Manchester United v Lyon Full Match Replay | 17 April 2025

Cancel
Multi-Links
Full match Highlights
Europa LeagueFull Match ReplayHighlightsTottenham Hotspur

Frankfurt v Tottenham Full Match Replay | 17 April 2025

UEFA Europa League quarter-final 2nd leg action as Eintracht Frankfurt host Tottenham at Stadium Deutsche Bank Park. The tie is evenly poised after a 1-1 draw in the 1st leg.

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD  highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.

Previous Video
Europa Conference League

Chelsea v Legia Warsaw Full Match Replay | 17 April 2025

Next Video
europa league full match

Manchester United v Lyon Full Match Replay | 17 April 2025

Top