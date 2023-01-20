Home Pre-match Frank Leboeuf predicts a SCORELESS Manchester United vs. Arsenal match 😳 | ESPN FC

Frank Leboeuf predicts a SCORELESS Manchester United vs. Arsenal match 😳 | ESPN FC

Frank Leboeuf predicts a SCORELESS Manchester United vs. Arsenal match 😳 | ESPN FC
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Angola 🆚 Mauritania Highlights – #TotalEnergiesCHAN2022 group stage – MD2

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

The ESPN FC crew previews the Premier League matchup between Arsenal and Manchester United.

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC

Previous Video
Sheffield United v Hull City highlights

Sheffield United v Hull City highlights

Next Video
Angola 🆚 Mauritania Highlights – #TotalEnergiesCHAN2022 group stage – MD2

Angola 🆚 Mauritania Highlights – #TotalEnergiesCHAN2022 group stage – MD2

Related videos

Top