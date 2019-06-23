Frank Lampard’s first ever press-conference as Chelsea manager | 4 July 2019

Frank Lampard says his new role as Chelsea head coach will be the biggest challenge of his career.

The 41-year-old was appointed on Thursday after impressing in his first year in management by leading Derby to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final last season.

Lampard is Chelsea’s record goalscorer, having played for the Blues for 13 years, and represented England 106 times, but asked if his new role in the Stamford Bridge dugout would be the greatest challenge of his career, he said: “Yes.