FRANK LAMPARD on his return to Chelsea as Caretaker Manager

FRANK LAMPARD on his return to Chelsea as Caretaker Manager
Frank Lampard shares his thoughts on his return to Stamford Bridge as Caretaker Manager.

ABOUT CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB
Founded in 1905, Chelsea Football Club has a rich history, with its many successes including 5 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cups and 2 Champions Leagues, secured on memorable nights in Munich and Porto. Famous former Blues include Peter Osgood, Gianfranco Zola, Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba & Eden Hazard.

