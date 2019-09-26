Frank Lampard: Coming Home | Lockdown | Football Returns | Ep 5 & 6
Frank Lampard: Coming Home | Lockdown | Football Returns | Ep 5 & 6
The world grinds to a sudden halt with football postponed indefinitely. Football takes a backseat as the club plays its part in the response to Covid-19…
Football returns but not as we know it. The signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech renew optimism and the Blues enjoy a perfect restart in league and cup, before the tension returns as the season reaches its climax behind closed doors…