Frank Lampard: Coming Home | Lockdown | Football Returns | Ep 5 & 6
Frank Lampard: Coming Home | Lockdown | Football Returns | Ep 5 & 6
Ligue 1 – Highlights | Week 3

Frank Lampard: Coming Home | Lockdown | Football Returns | Ep 5 & 6

The world grinds to a sudden halt with football postponed indefinitely. Football takes a backseat as the club plays its part in the response to Covid-19…

Football returns but not as we know it. The signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech renew optimism and the Blues enjoy a perfect restart in league and cup, before the tension returns as the season reaches its climax behind closed doors…

