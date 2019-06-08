France v South Korea Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup | 7 June 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup

France v South Korea – All the action from the opening match of the eighth staging of the tournament, as the Group A sides go head to head at Parc des Princes in Paris. The countries met in the last 16 of the 2015 tournament in Canada, with France recording a comfortable 3-0 win. The French were eliminated by Germany on penalties in the following round, but will be hoping to make home advantage count this time around and win the first major women’s international honour in their history.