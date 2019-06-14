Home International Games FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 France v Norway Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup | 12 June 2019

France v Norway Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup | 12 June 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup
France v Norway – Coverage of both teams’ second Group A fixture, held at Stade de Nice in France. The teams went into the competition as the two favourites to progress from the group, but Les Bleues’ home advantage combined with the decision of Ballon d’Or Féminin-winner Ada Hegerberg to continue her break from playing internationally for Norway will mean the hosts will fancy their chances of success this evening.

Previous Video
Premier League 2019-2020 mid-season break explained

Premier League 2019-2020 mid-season break explained

Next Video
premier-league-logo

Premier League 2019-2020 – Fixtures that could decide the title

Related videos

Top