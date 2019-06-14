France v Norway Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup | 12 June 2019
FIFA Women’s World Cup
France v Norway – Coverage of both teams’ second Group A fixture, held at Stade de Nice in France. The teams went into the competition as the two favourites to progress from the group, but Les Bleues’ home advantage combined with the decision of Ballon d’Or Féminin-winner Ada Hegerberg to continue her break from playing internationally for Norway will mean the hosts will fancy their chances of success this evening.