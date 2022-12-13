France v Morocco – Preview | 2022 FIFA World Cup | SemiFinals

2022 FIFA World Cup SemiFinals | France v Morocco | Preview

Preview match between France and Morocco

France enter the final four with fresh concerns over the pair of Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot, both of whom have presented cold-like symptoms and missed training on Tuesday, so the duo are classed as doubts for the contest. Ibrahima Konate and Youssouf Fofana will deputise if needed.

Should Deschamps have everyone available, the Bleus XI picks itself, with Jules Kounde firmly ousting Benjamin Pavard in the right-back position and Theo Hernandez doing a competent job in the absence of his stricken brother Lucas Hernandez, who suffered a torn ACL in their opening match with Australia.

France’s all-time leading male goalscorer Giroud could become the oldest player in history to score five goals in a single World Cup should he make the net ripple here, and while Kylian Mbappe was kept relatively quiet by England, Les Bleus have now won all 10 World Cup games in which the 23-year-old has started.

Meanwhile, Morocco striker Walid Cheddira received two yellow cards in quick succession against Portugal and will be suspended for the semi-final, but the 24-year-old was never expected to push for a starting berth.

West Ham United’s Aguerd missed the quarter-final win over Portugal after sustaining an adductor injury against France in the last 16, but Regragui will pull out all the stops to have him available after Romain Saiss had to be stretchered off on Saturday due to an ongoing hamstring issue.

Saiss has affirmed that he will do everything in his power to be fit for the semi-final, where Mazraoui could also force his way back into the fray from a hip flexor problem, and Hakim Ziyech will expect to be fine despite also being forced off over the weekend.

However, Regragui can rest easy after witnessing the determined performances of Yahia Attiyat Allah and Jawad El Yamiq against Portugal, and at least one of the duo should be required in some capacity here.

France possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bono; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal