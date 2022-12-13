France v Morocco Full Match – FIFA World Cup | Semi final | 14 December 2022

France v Morocco – Coverage of the second semi-final, which takes place at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Defending world champions Les Bleus broke English hearts in the fourth quarter-final on Saturday, with Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud striking either side of Harry Kane’s penalty equaliser. The England captain had a second opportunity to equalise from the spot – and become England’s all-time leading scorer in the process – with the score at 2-1, but blazed over the bar to send the Three Lions home. Morocco’s journey to the semi-final has been the stuff of fairytales, with the unfancied Atlas Lions topping their group and then dispatching Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds, conceding just one goal throughout the tournament. Another victory here would send shockwaves through the footballing world and give Morocco the chance to become the first African nation to lift the famous trophy