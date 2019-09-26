FPL FYI GW17 | BIGGEST FPL TRANSFER REGRETS | Fantasy Premier League

On FPL FYI this week… Rambo and James are joined by Brett from FPL TV. They discuss their biggest FPL transfer regrets and the forfeit suggestions for the FPL FYI Manager of the Month competition, Brett takes on Pundit Wars and 60-second Surgery and loads more!

#FPLFYI conundrum: Which forward has played the most minutes but is yet to score a goal?

My Guy Gameweek 14:

James: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United v Everton)

Rambo: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth)

Brett: James Maddison (Leicester City v Norwich City)