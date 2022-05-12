Home Review Show Highlights Foxes Put Three Past Canaries | Leicester City 3 Norwich City | Premier League

Foxes Put Three Past Canaries | Leicester City 3 Norwich City | Premier League

Foxes Put Three Past Canaries | Leicester City 3 Norwich City | Premier League
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

WATFORD 0-0 EVERTON | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Watch the best of the action from thew Foxes’ 3-0 victory over Norwich City.

SUBSCRIBE now to Leicester City on YouTube. Hit the bell to get notifications on our latest uploads!

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/LCFC
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/LCFC
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LCFC
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lcfc
Web: https://www.lcfc.com

About the official Leicester City YouTube channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Leicester City, including Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Previous Video
If we WIN, we’re in the Champions League! | Mikel Arteta | Tottenham v Arsenal

If we WIN, we’re in the Champions League! | Mikel Arteta | Tottenham v Arsenal

Next Video
WATFORD 0-0 EVERTON | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

WATFORD 0-0 EVERTON | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

Related videos

Top