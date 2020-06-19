Forward Thinking – The FPL Show | 23 June 2020

James Richardson and Jules Breach are joined by this week’s experts to discuss players to consider as FPL Managers reach for their Wildcards ahead of the season finale. With all Premier League teams having now played at least one match since the restart, much of the discussion will look at attacking options and focus on who will get a lot of minutes between now and end of July, who is likely to hit peak form and players with the most favourable fixtures. So whether it’s Harry Kane returning from an injury lay-off, Danny Ings continuing his goalscoring run or options to consider now Sergio Aguero is injured, we’ll review these and many more as we preview Gameweek 31+.