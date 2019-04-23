Formula 1 – Spanish Grand Prix | 12 May 2019
Formula 1 – Spanish Grand Prix | 12 May 2019
Formula 1
Steve Jones, with David Coulthard and Billy Monger, presents highlights of the fifth race of the season at the Spanish Grand Prix. Last year saw Lewis Hamilton dominate the whole weekend and finish 20 seconds before anyone else. Can the Brit do the same this year and nose ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas as the championship leader? Prod Exec: Deborah Creaven; Ed: John Curtis.